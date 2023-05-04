Nicolas Cage Reveals His Earliest Memory is from Inside His Mother’s Womb

Stephen Colbert may have gotten more than he bargained for when he attempted to get to know Nicolas Cage on a deeper level.

In a recent episode of The Late Show, the talk show host administered what he calls the “Colbert Questionert,” a series of questions ranging from “What is the best sandwich?” to “What do you think happens when we die?”

However, the Renfield actor’s most surprising answer came when Colbert asked him to recount his earliest memory.

“Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something,” said Cage. “I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like it maybe happened.”

Nicolas Cage Talks Earliest Memories and Thoughts on Death

When Colbert asked him to explain why he might have seen other faces in the womb with him, Nicolas Cage replied, “Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage.” He added, “That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind.”

Amid laughter from the audience, the Late Show host claimed to believe the actor.

“You’re Nick Cage,” said Colbert, “Who am I to say you don’t remember being in utero?”

This wasn’t the National Treasure star’s only off-center response to the “Questioner.” When asked what happens after death, Cage gave an oddly beautiful, if esoteric, reply.

“They say that electricity is forever, eternal. That the spark keeps going. I’d like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go. But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?”