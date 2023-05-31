Oliver Hudson’s Response to Sister Kate Hudson’s Revealing Thong Bikini Photos Is Spot-On

Oliver Hudson just discovered one of the pitfalls of following your relatives on social media. Luckily, he had the perfect response!

Kate Hudson, Oliver’s sister, recently uploaded a couple of skin-baring summer pics on Instagram. Captioned “Suns out, buns (and huns) out,” the photos depicted the Glass Onion actress topless and wearing a thong bikini bottom. Posing with a book to cover her chest, the celebrity showed off her beach body from the front and the back.

While the post received a generous number of positive comments, including a coveted “That’s hot” from Paris Hilton, Oliver made it clear that he didn’t need to see that much of his sibling!

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Jesus no Kate!” the Rules of Engagement actor wrote in the comments.

Not missing a beat, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star responded with a funny comment of her own.

“Summers just begun Oliver … it’s gonna get wild. You should unfollow,” she wrote.

Kate and Oliver are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, and both siblings have followed in their parents’ footsteps as entertainers. That’s not the only thing that the pair share in common, though. In 2019, the brother-sister duo launched their own podcast called Sibling Revelry.

In a conversation with CNN last month, the stars talked about their unique on-air relationship. When asked how they’re able to facilitate meaningful conversations with their guests, the siblings said it’s because they’re not afraid to open up.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

“I think it’s honestly how candid we are, and how open we are with our feelings,” Oliver said. “I feel like we’re unafraid to sort of talk about our relationship and how we view the things that we’ve been through, and it helps people to open up a little bit.”

Kate agreed, adding “I think we’re both pretty comfortable feeling vulnerable, talking about insecurities. When you can open up with those insecurities or vulnerabilities, it’s actually a strength. And that’s how we grew up, being very open with our feelings.”

A brand new season of Sibling Revelry just dropped in April, which you can listen to on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.