Ozzy Osbourne Says He’d Tour Again —Weeks After Announcing Retirement

Music icon Ozzy Osbourne retired earlier this year to tend to some health issues involving his spinal injury, but the singer is now saying that he’d like to return to the spotlight sooner rather than later.

On the SiriusXM Ozzy’s Boneyard show, Osbourne did an interview talking about how he might want to start touring again sometime in the near or distant future.

“If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” he shared. “But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.”

Necessary Pauses

Though he’d like to jump back on the road again, the Black Sabbath performer said that he wouldn’t do so immediately. The process of coming back would take time and patience.

“If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records,” Osbourne said. “But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there.”

Osbourne posted to Instagram at the time of his break, informing his European and U.K. fans that his tour is postponed until an unknown further notice.

“My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak. Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Unsatisfied

Osbourne expressed frustration toward the public and the media for how they all reacted to the announcement that he was going on a hiatus.

“This f—— press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs.’ I’m f—— not dying,” he said.