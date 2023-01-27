Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Whirlwind Romance With Kid Rock

Pamela Anderson has revealed why she knew right away that things were not going to work out with Kid Rock. Ahead of the release of her very anticipated memoir, the actress appeared on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show revealing how she knew her marriage to Rock wouldn’t last.

Rock was Anderson’s second husband, after being married to Lee, with whom she shares two sons, 25-year-old Dylan, and 26-year-old Brandon. After she and Lee split up in 1998, she went on to marry Kid Rock in 2006. The couple then split up the following year, with Anderson noting that she knew things wouldn’t work out as soon as she got married to the Rock Star.

“Tommy and I… had this incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not this incredible connection, it’s just something else,'” Anderson stated. “Then I slowly try to find my way out.”

Anderson on Her Marriage to Kid Rock

She went on to explain why she decided to go ahead and marry him anyway saying, “I was putting people in my life to kind of numb some of the pain and be with someone.”

“I don’t think I ever gave myself a chance to have another relationship after that that was of any value,” she stated after her divorce from Lee. “It was more trying to put a family unit back together, but I wasn’t really in love. I just was going through the motions and then realizing… there’s just nothing like I had with Tommy.”

Despite the messy love life she and Lee had together, she described their time as “really a heightened kind of romantic beginning.”

“That’s every girl’s fantasy — to be worshiped like that,” she noted. “I always felt like romantic love might not be sustainable, so if you want to have that kind of love affair, it’s just going to have a season. It’s not going to last forever.”

Are Pam and Tommy Friends?

But although their marriage didn’t quite work out due to the sex scandal and other personal issues, the Baywatch star maintained that her relationship with Lee had “more good times than bad.”

“I wouldn’t do it any other way,” she stated. “It was just this wild, wild ride and I made it home in one piece.”

She went on to speak about his life now that he’s married to influencer Brittany Furlan, and how she has made a positive impact on his life since they wed in 2019. “He’s married and happy and she’s good to him and I totally support that and think that’s great,” Anderson noted. “I respect their relationship and [am] just glad he’s happy and he has somebody in his life.”

Anderson’s anticipated memoir, Love Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, are out on January 31st.