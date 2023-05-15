Paramount managed to lose over $1 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Yes, you read that right, $1.1 billion in one quarter. It is fair to say that Paramount has been stepping it up significantly yet, it has come at a high price. The Yellowstone universe is the key player here.

Taylor Sheridan is the writer and producer for all of the Yellowstone content. Sheridan has done incredible work for Paramount and has made Yellowstone stunning. He has very specific personal tastes and does not compromise on his designs. He takes the extra-expensive route in these films. Sheridan insists on using his own ranch and personally trained horses.

On top of what he is already paid as a producer, actor and writer, Sheridan charges Paramount $50,000 a week to use his ranch, according to Cheatsheet.com. He charges them for his cattle. Taylor trains the actors how to ride the horses himself in what he calls ‘Cowboy Camp’, which of course comes at an additional price.

Paramount Spends a Staggering $500 Million Annually on Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Sheridan’s attention to detail and extremely hands on approach has raked in mind blowing numbers of viewers. Between the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, Yellowstone has gained more than 14 million viewers. But, at $22 million an episode and about a half-billion a year Paramount is losing cash. This has brought about concerning comments from studio leaders. For example, the New York Post reported David Glasser, head of the 101 Studios that is a part of producing Yellowstone, commenting: “Are you kidding me? We can’t find a local person?” This came after Sheridan had his preferred horseshoe specialist fly in from Texas, to where the show is filmed in Montana, simply for horseshoes. You guessed it, this put an additional cost on Paramount and 101 Studios.

To top it all off the shows would not be complete without their star actors which include: Kevin Costner, Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and in the future there will be a spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey. That is a whole lotta spending.