Paul McCartney Reveals John Lennon Had a ‘Really Tragic Life’

While a guest on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Paul McCartney got emotional when discussing former Beatles bandmate, John Lennon. Lennon was tragically shot and killed by a crazed fan in 1980 at the age of 40.

While McCartney and O’Brien were looking at some photographs of The Beatles in their heyday, McCartney noted that Lennon looked somber. McCartney went on to explain that Lennon, one of the most beloved musicians of all time, had a tough life behind closed doors.

Paul McCartney Discusses Hardships Faced by John Lennon

During the podcast, McCartney said, “[John] had a really tragic life. As a kid, his mother was decreed to not be good enough to bring him up… His father had left the home when John was three. So that’s not too wonderful. John grew up with these sort of little minor tragedies throughout his life.”

McCartney added, “It made me realize why he had that vulnerability. I always admired the way he dealt with it because I’m not sure I would deal with the stuff he went through that well.”

On June 13, McCartney released a new book of photographs titled 1964: Eyes of the Storm. The photography book showcases key moments from the beloved band’s heyday. The book contains 275 photos which span from 1963 to 1964.

At McCartney’s Storytellers panel, which took place at the Tribeca Film Festival, McCartney discussed what the previously unseen photographs mean to him. He stated, “What I love about [these photos] is the innocence. We didn’t know we were going to [become] famous. We really wanted to be [famous], but we didn’t know.”

Many other well-regarded celebrities will be hosting their own Storytellers panel during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, which takes place in New York City. The upcoming Storytellers panel line-up consists of Chance the Rapper, Billy Porter, and Hailee Steinfeld. Other panels will feature Lin-Manuel Miranda in conversation with Rosie Perez as well as a chat between John Mellencamp and David Letterman.