Paul Walker’s Brother Names His Baby After The Late Actor Nearly a Decade After His Passing

Cody Walker, the brother of the late great Paul Walker, has confirmed with People that he and his wife Felicia have named their newborn son after the Fast & Furious star. Paul Barrett (“Bear”) Walker was born on April 30 in Arizona, where Cody and Felica live. The family of Paul Walker was not even aware that the newborn child was going to be a boy until he was born, making the naming even more special.

Cody told People, “This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time. My brother, Caleb, and I are both done having children. My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations.”

Brother of Paul Walker Names His Son After the Late Actor

Cody continued, “Within the family, he went by ‘little Paul’ or ‘Paul 4,’ even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Paul Walker tragically died in 2013 in a fiery car wreck. Walker was known for starring in six of the Fast & Furious films, with Furious 7 being released nearly two years after his death.

Paul Walker’s brothers are not the only people carrying on the actor’s legacy. Tyrese Gibson and Chris Lee host FuelFest, a worldwide automotive and motorsports festival in which some of the proceeds go to Walker’s Reach Out WorldWide. Reach Out WorldWide is a nonprofit founded in 2010 in order to gather funds for the people suffering from the aftermath of the massive earthquake in Haiti that occurred that year.

Cody recently discussed how important Reach Out WorldWide is to his brother’s legacy. He said, “It’s important to so many to see that part of his legacy live on. Since Paul’s passing, ROWW has continued to assist communities in natural disaster zones in 13 countries, with over 79 deployments and over 63,000 volunteer hours logged. That’s over $10 million in contributions to those in need through the generosity of incredible donors and brands like Lowe’s and FuelFest, who help keep its mission going.”

Cody continued, revealing that running his brother’s nonprofit was difficult during the pandemic. He added, “There were many times where I just didn’t think I was going to be able to continue to grow the event and that it might get shut down before really ever getting off the ground. I owe all the success to the perseverance of my team, my wife and, most importantly, the fans. I really feel like I’ve caught lightning in a bottle and created something that the car community was missing.”

READ MORE: Vin Diesel Named His Daughter After Paul Walker