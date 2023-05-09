Pete Davidson Had a Secret Cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Pete Davidson has appeared in many shows including, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Guy Code, School Dance and of course, Saturday Night Live. James Gunn the director of Guardians Vol. 3 worked with Davidson previously on The Suicide Squad. The cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is Davidson’s first entrance into the Marvel Universe, however.

The rundown of the movie states: “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.” In the epic conclusion of the trilogy, Gunn pulled in many stars. There are cameos from Silvester Stallone, Maria Bakalova, and others including our guy Davidson. So be on the lookout!

Many folks were fairly unaware that Pete had played a part in the film until his name appeared in the credits. Fans immediately spotted the star’s name and their interest was peaked. Gunn himself revealed the cameo on Twitter when he said “My friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektic on set” as reported by ET.

I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set. https://t.co/tyVPU7GsZg pic.twitter.com/2cKamjHqxS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

Gunn gave Davidson a role in the film to act and voice the character named Phlektic. Comments on Davidson’s involvement largely revolved around him being a very charismatic person, and great to work with. Reports from Comicbook.com on his involvement in The Suicide Squad are of high praise as well, calling him “one of the nicest people in Hollywood.”

With the success of James Gunn’s previous Guardians films and such a star-filled set, this is bound to be a good one. Unless Disney botched it up… At any rate, go decide for yourself, the movie is in theaters now!