Pete Davidson Says He Doesn’t Think It’s ‘That Crazy’ To Date 12 Women in 10 Years

Funnyman Pete Davidson, 29, who has been featured in the media heavily as of late for his various relationships, has defended his presumed promiscuity. Davidson appeared on actor Jon Bernthal’s podcast and set the record straight on his love life.

While a guest on “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal”, Davidson commented that he doesn’t see why people are in an uproar over him being somewhat of a serial dater. Davidson said, “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people.”

Pete Davidson’s Extensive Relationship History

Davidson continued to discuss the matter on the podcast, saying, “I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

In the past 12 years, Davidson has been in several highly publicized relationships with close to a dozen women, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale. The SNL alum is currently dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 26.

Regarding how his love life is depicted in the media, Davidson added, “I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work. I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that’s how it happened. Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that’s a really s**tty feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working.”

Davidson also stated that it was hard being ridiculed for his personal life, especially by his former SNL co-stars, who he now says he feels nothing but love for. Davidson said, “When it’s your own show, and I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and [it’s] topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark — the show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you.”