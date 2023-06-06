Pete Davidson Slams PETA for Criticizing Him for Buying Dog from Pet Store

Pete Davidson has some choice words for the PETA employee who reported him to the media.

Videos by Rare

Recently, the comedian was seen purchasing a Cavapoo puppy from Citipups pet store. PETA’s Senior VP of Investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch, reached out to the news outlet to express her disappointment.

“It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” she told TMZ.

Pete Davidson Chews Out PETA Exec in Voicemail

Dave Sirius/Instagram

On Monday, the comedian responded in a not-so-funny voicemail for Nachminovitch, which included a fair amount of colorful language.

“Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn’t adopt a dog,” said Davidson (via People), defending his purchase on the grounds that he needed to find a hypoallergenic breed because he’s “severely allergic to dogs.” He also explained that the new puppy was a gift for his mom, who just lost her beloved pooch, Henry.

His final words to the PETA executive were that she needed to do more research before contacting the press, to which he added some obscenities.

In response to the Bupkis star’s comments, PETA issued another statement to TMZ, saying, “If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.”

However, the organization did offer their condolences regarding his family’s loss.

Dave Sirius/Instagram

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson admits that he didn’t know he would be able to adopt a specific breed, stating that he was told, “it wasn’t an option, and if it was, it was rare.” Still, he defended his choices in a comment to TMZ, although he expressed some regret for his use of profanity.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family,” he said. “I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

This dispute comes several months after Davidson’s ex, Kim Kardashian, was called out by PETA for a TikTok video she posted about her dogs. Is Kanye putting them up to this?