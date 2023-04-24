Plus Size Model Ashley Graham Has Been Named ‘Maxim’s Sexiest Woman’ 2023

Well-known plus-size model Ashley Graham has officially been named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman for the 2023 list. Graham, who was discovered at the age of 12 in a mall in Nebraska, has achieved immense success in her modeling career and has become a prominent figure in the body positivity movement.

Her selection as Maxim’s Sexiest Woman now defies conventional beauty standards and redefines what is “considered sexy.” The magazine’s May and June edition features the full rankings of the 2023 list.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“We can look at everybody’s shapes and sizes, gender, ethnicity, and age as part of who they are; it doesn’t have to be a negative or a positive,” Graham told Maxim during the shoot.

Ashley Graham Named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman 2023

“It should be something that’s easily embraced, and we don’t need to be having these conversations all the time,” she noted. “Our bodies are always changing, and they’re always evolving. I’ve been using my own body as a tool to be able to talk about these feelings.”

Throughout her lengthy career, Graham has been featured in several known publications such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Maxim, and Elle. However, her breakthrough moment came in 2016 when she became the first plus-size model to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, skyrocketing her fame to new heights. Reflecting on her modeling journey, Graham expressed gratitude for the numerous career highlights she has experienced over the years.

“A lot of them started in the early days, though, because of the impact that they made. My TED Talk; being on the cover of Sports Illustrated; my book, which is called “A New Mode”l; my Barbie which was made in my likeness; definitely the multiple amazing covers I’ve had — the Voguesand the Ellesand the Bazaars,” she stated.

Among the notable women featured on the list alongside Graham are Australian actress Margot Robbie and country music singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Read More: Hugh Grant Goes Viral For Brutal Awkward Interview at Oscars 2023