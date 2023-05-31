Prince George Is Reportedly Forced to do Chores By Prince William and Kate

Even a prince has to get his hands dirty sometimes!

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, once revealed that her kids occasionally spend their school breaks doing farm chores on the family’s estate. According to The Mirror, the mom of three casually mentioned her oldest son’s rural duties while visiting a goat farm in Wales with Prince William.

“That was George’s job at half term – moving feed,” the duchess commented, as their host pointed out a piece of machinery that could be used to perform the same task.

Prince William chimed in, explaining that they’d been encouraging hands-on experiences for their kids at their Sandringham estate. According to him, King Charles III has been taking steps toward making it completely organic.

“We are trying some Agroforestry as well,” the duke added.

Apart from tending to the animals on their family estate, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (8), and Prince Louis (5) also have their own four-legged friend to care for. The young royals are the proud owners of a spaniel named Orla, who was a gift to them from their uncle.

James Middleton, Kate’s younger brother, recently opened up to OK! Magazine about his struggles with depression, saying that having pets played a key part in his treatment. This was part of the reason he wanted his nephews and niece to have a dog.

“I’m really pleased that they are able to enjoy and have the benefit of a dog in their lives,” he said (via The Independent). “I see them being lucky that they have a dog in their life.”

Reflecting on his own experience as a dog owner, the 36-year-old said, “It’s still challenging to talk about it, but actually the role that my dogs played was fundamental in my recovery and my rehabilitation. My dog Ella, in particular, was my reason to get up in the morning, my reason to get dressed and go outside and go for a walk – even if it was pouring with rain.”