Prince Harry and Meghan Markle In ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ Involving Paparazzi

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were victims of “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” in New York City.

Chase Details

A representative for the couple made a statement to PEOPLE. “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the rep added.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The rep continued: “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

Meghan, Prince Harry and Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, were going back to a friend’s home, where they were staying.

Six black cars chased the couple and Doria. They drove recklessly, running red lights, going the wrong way down a one-way street, driving on the sidewalk, and even using their phones while driving. Despite the police intervening, the paparazzi still kept after them, taking pictures.

Honorary Mentions

On Tuesday, Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were joined by Meghan’s mother at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan to attend the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards. Meghan was honored with a Woman of Vision Award for her advocacy to empower women and girls. Photographers were present as the couple entered and exited the venue.

Meghan made a touching and empowering speech at the ceremony. “As a young girl, I would come home, I’d settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray with dinner and I would turn on my evening ritual: Jeopardy! And I’d glance at the coffee table, where I’d see an array of things: it could be the cat’s collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in — and some magazines. The magazines said Ms. on them.”

“I remember them vividly because the pictures were different. There was diversity that I hadn’t seen as often, both of color and of age and the names were different,” she added. “There were congresswomen, there were astronauts and the topics were different — from mothering to being a working mom to heavier topics such as domestic violence, the poverty line, unearthing its roots, where it comes from and matters of equity.”

“I was too young at the time to know what most of it meant,” Meghan shared, adding that despite that, “the significance of these magazines was important.”

Meghan stated that her mother, “had a subscription and having these pages in our home, it signaled to me that there was just so much more than the dolled-up covers and the images that you would see on the grocery store covers.”

“It signaled to me that substance mattered,” she said.