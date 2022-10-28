Prince Harry Announces New Tell-All Memoir: ‘Spare’

Some people have been waiting for Prince Harry to tell his side of the story, and it seems the wait is over. Harry, of course, is the younger son of King Charles III and his first wife Diana, the late Princess of Wales. And now, Harry has set a release date for his highly anticipated memoir, Spare.

“This is his story at last,” publisher Penguin Random House promoted, in announcing that Spare will be published on Jan. 10.

SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

The publisher also announced that Harry’s memoir will be full of “raw, unflinching honesty.” It will offer “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Harry, 38, married actress Meghan Markle in 2018. The couple has been in the spotlight plenty, and has not always been looked at favorably by the press. Perhaps he will address that in the book.

As an aside, Harry himself will be the voice on the Spare audio version, also due out Jan. 10.

It was originally expected to be released in 2022, but some have speculated the date was pushed back following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. Harry is her grandson.