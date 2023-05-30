Prince Harry Reportedly Wanted to Leave The Royal Family Before Meeting Meghan Markle

Say what you will about Meghan, but Prince Harry always dreamed of leaving royal life behind.

Author Angela Levin, who would later publish Harry: Biography of a Prince, interviewed the Duke of Sussex back in 2017. She reflected on their conversation in an article for the Daily Mail. At the time, Harry was 32.

“There was a time I felt I wanted out,” he told her. “But then I decided to stay in and work out a role for myself.” He also added, “I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn’t want to grow up.”

Prince Harry explained that his true goal in life was to help others. “I love to see people excel and succeed,” he told Levin. Ultimately, his desire to do good was what motivated him to remain a working royal.

“If you want to be a success you have to be a team player. No one can do anything by themselves,” he said.

Prince Harry Hated Fame, Wanted to Make a Difference

The Duke of Sussex admitted that he didn’t love the fame that came with the role, which he described as “feeling I live in a goldfish bowl.”

He even questioned how anyone could want that kind of life, saying, “Is there any one of the Royal Family who wants to be King or Queen? I don’t think so but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

Stating his hopes for the future, Harry concluded, “I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too. We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good.”

At the time, Prince Harry’s comments garnered a fair amount of criticism, as he was accused of “failing to give due respect to the institution which has brought him so much privilege.” However, his interviewer offered a different interpretation, saying that he was “guilty of no more than thoughtfulness and honesty.”

In 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, separated themselves from the rest of the royal family by moving to the U.S. The New York Post tells us that they also resigned from some of their royal duties. Instead, the pair have been devoting their energies to the Archewell Foundation, a non-profit that, according to their website, aims to “build a better world online, to restore trust in information, and above all, to uplift communities.”

Currently, the Sussexes live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.