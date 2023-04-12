Prince Harry to Attend King Charles’s Coronation Solo, without Meghan

It looks like Prince Harry will be attending his father’s coronation, but his wife and kids are planning to stay home.

According to CBS, Buckingham Palace issued the following statement:

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Previously, Prince Harry had been hesitant to disclose his plans for attending the coronation. He told reporter Tom Bradby for ITV in January, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.”

Before he finally accepted the invitation, many conversations had to take place. Harry reportedly had no shortage of questions regarding the details of the event. It is currently not known in what capacity the prince will be expected to participate.

Relationships Between the Sussexes and the Palace Are Tense

Apparently, King Charles will be crowned on the same day that Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, turns four years old. Sources told Page Six, “There was no way that Meghan was going to miss her son’s birthday.”

Whether or not the Duchess of Sussex attends the ceremony, tension between Harry and the rest of the royal family is to be expected. Another source stated, “Even though Meghan is not going, it’s still going to be extremely awkward.”

Prince Harry, who recently told his side of the story in Spare, has been growing apart from the palace for some time. In 2020, the Duke of Sussex stepped away from his royal duties and moved to California with his wife and child. Then, in a shocking interview with Oprah in 2021, he and Meghan detailed the poor treatment they’d received from other members of the royal family.

Recently, the couple was asked to leave their residence at Frogmore Cottage to make room for Prince Andrew.

CBS has pointed out that Prince Harry hasn’t been spotted with King Charles or Prince William since his memoir was published.