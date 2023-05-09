Prince Harry’s Expressive Face Took Center Stage at King Charles’ Coronation

It turns out Prince Harry did have a role in his father’s coronation after all — keeping us entertained with his hilarious facial expressions!

Obviously, the estranged royal’s presence at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony was likely to garner a fair amount of attention, especially after it was announced that he’d be attending the event alone. However, photos of the Duke of Sussex from the event show a theatrical range of emotion that has us all wondering what was on his mind.

Videos by Rare

Prince Harry’s Facial Expressions Analyzed

Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In this photo, we see Harry in the audience at Westminster Abbey, and he’s making an obvious “uh-oh” face. Was he cringing at his own faux pas, or did he run into someone he was hoping to avoid? The world may never know.

Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

At one point, Prince Harry seemed to be staring daggers at his brother, Prince William. However, he could just be recognizing the bullet he dodged as a non-working royal. Those robes are not subtle.

TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex’s pursed lips as he’s leaving the ceremony are pretty easy to read. Nobody likes getting stuck behind slow walkers. It’s ok, Harry; we’ve all been there.

TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Finally, we have this million-dollar smirk, accompanied by a cheeky little wave. We’re not sure who he’s looking at, but we bet they’re blushing!

Body language expert Traci Brown gave Us Weekly some insight into Harry’s attitude during the coronation based on his external mannerisms. In her opinion, the Duke of Sussex was “trying to protect himself” and had not “changed his mindset” regarding his strained relationship with the other royals.

“No one’s patched anything up since we’ve heard from them last,” Brown added.

Harry’s behavior after the coronation would seem to indicate that she has a point. Instead of sticking around to congratulate his father and catch up with his relatives, the Duke of Sussex hopped right on a plane back to California.

Waiting for him at home were his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two children, Archie and Lilibet. The Duchess spent the next day taking a leisurely hike with friends while Harry, we assume, rested up after his journey.