Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie Evekink Officially Marry in Germany

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria ties the knot!

In a beautiful religious ceremony at the Theatiner Church in Munich, Germany on May 20, Prince Ludwig, the eldest son of Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, exchanged vows with Sophie Evekink, 34.

After their nuptials, a lavish reception was hosted by Duke Franz of Bavaria, Prince Ludwig’s cousin, at Nymphenburg Palace. As the future head of the Bavarian family, Prince Ludwig follows in the footsteps of his father, Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, and his cousin Duke Max of Bavaria. He holds a significant lineage as the great-great-grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria.

Although the monarchy was dissolved during the German Revolution of 1918 after World War I, the Bavarian royal family has maintained their own ceremonial traditions ever since.

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie Evekink

According to a source, the wedding ceremony beautifully incorporated regional elements and personal touches. Traditional Bavarian delegations were included in the ceremony and church proceedings, adding a local touch. The menu featured local food and drink, further enhancing the regional flavor of the celebration.

Sophie Evekink walked down the aisle wearing a custom-made Reem Acra gown, skillfully tailored in Bavaria, accompanied by a veil crafted by the Ukrainian brand WONA. The attire was said to be a blend lend of local and international influences.

Adding to the charm, the page boys and flower girls were dressed in outfits inspired by traditional Bavarian styles and colors, expertly crafted by Gabi Nitzl, a renowned regional tailor from Niederbayern.

The engagement of the couple was publicly announced in August 2022, although the exact timeline of their initial connection remains undisclosed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!