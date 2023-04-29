Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrate Their 12th Wedding Anniversary with a Heartwarming New Photo.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday and marked the occasion by sharing a lovely picture of themselves on their shared Instagram account.

The photograph, taken by photographer Matt Porteous last year, captures the couple riding bikes in the picturesque Norfolk countryside, with their arms wrapped around each other. The Prince of Wales, 40, and the Princess of Wales, 41, kept the caption simple, writing “12 years ❤️.”

This image is part of a collection of photos taken by Porteous, which also included pictures shared during Christmas 2022 and on the U.K.’s Mother’s Day.

In 2011, William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey, with the ceremony conducted by the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams. Interestingly, their 12th wedding anniversary falls precisely one week before the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, which will also take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

On their 11th anniversary last year, William chose to focus on his royal duties and drew attention to the devastating floods in Australia. He shared a message on the couple’s joint social media accounts, a day after he spoke to emergency responders and residents affected by the severe flooding on the country’s east coast. Meanwhile, the official Royal Family account celebrated the occasion by retweeting a post from Westminster Abbey.

The Abbey congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding anniversary, along with a wedding day photo of the couple, stating, “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary today! Their Royal Highnesses were married in the Abbey #onthisday in 2011.”

