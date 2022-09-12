Priscilla Presley is Officially Getting A Biopic

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll got his own movie and now his ex-wife is getting one, too.

That’s right, following the smashing success of Elvis this past year, a biopic on Priscilla Presley is on the way.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Priscilla flick will begin filming in Toronto soon and is being headed by noted filmmaker Sophia Coppola. Cailee Spaeny will play the lead role in the movie, which is simply entitled, Priscilla. Jacob Elordi is set to play Elvis himself.

It will be based on Priscilla’s intimate memoir Elvis and Me, released in 1986.

A lot of people either don’t know or perhaps forgot, but Priscilla was just 14-years-old when she and Elvis met at a party in 1959. He was 23. They married eight years later and had their lone child, Lisa Marie Presley, a year later.

Priscilla and Elvis divorced in 1973. He died at the age of 42 just a few years after that.

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Her Relationship With Elvis

Following Elvis’ death, Priscilla turned Graceland into a tourist attraction, an effort to keep his memory and impact on American pop culture alive.

“The courtship and marriage were marred by Elvis’ many infidelities, with Priscilla having her own affairs, including one with her karate instructor that ultimately led to the end of the marriage,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote. “Elvis was also controlling and suppressed any career ambitions she would have.”

With filming just now beginning, Priscilla isn’t likely due for release until late 2023 at the earliest.

Elvis was a massive success at the box offices, grossing over $282 million worldwide with an initial budget of $85 million. It became the second highest-grossing music biopic of all time after Bohemian Rhapsody released in 2018. Austin Butler’s performances of Elvis gained positive acclaim, with rumors he might be up for an Oscar.