Priscilla Presley Reveals She’s on a ‘Dark Painstaking Journey’ After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Priscilla Presley is mourning the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie. She recently opened up on Twitter, saying she is grateful for all the love she has received. Thanking the public for the support after the sudden death on January 12th, Priscilla went on to tweet how she was feeling.

“I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support,” Priscilla stated. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for trying to help me get through this loss.”

The mother of two went on to add that she understands how challenging it is for a parent to lose a child, writing, “Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark, painstaking journey it is. 💔”

Priscilla Presley on Twitter

Lisa Marie passed away at the age of 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was laid to rest last weekend during a memorial service at Graceland, the home of her late father Elvis Presley, located in Memphis, Tennessee. At the service, Priscilla spoke about her daughter giving quite a touching tribute by reading a poem that was written by one of her granddaughters.

“I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote, for all of you. And this says it all,” Priscilla stated. “I have no idea how to put my mother into words. The truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to people all over the world. But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one.”

The day after the Memorial service, she went on to tweet about how “tough life was right now” after Lisa Marie’s death. “Thank you all for your condolences,” she wrote. “You have touched me with your words.”

“It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” Priscilla went on to add.

Lisa Marie was the only child of Priscilla and Elvis. Priscilla is also mom to son, Navarone Garibaldi with ex-husband Marco Garibaldi.