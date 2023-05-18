Priscilla Presley Wants to Be Buried With Elvis and Lisa Marie At Graceland ‘When That Time Comes’

According to her reps, Priscilla, 77, has requested to be buried alongside her former husband Elvis Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley when she passes away.

“Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon, it is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes,” Priscilla said. “We appreciate the love from all of the fans.”

TMZ reported that her request was not granted in the settlement she reached with granddaughter Riley Keough on Tuesday.

When Elvis passed away in 1977, he was buried at his Graceland estate. His grave is located beside that of his parents, Gladys and Vernon. Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s only child, is also buried at Graceland, as is her son Benjamin Keough, who passed away in 2020.

In 1967, Priscilla and Elvis got married after they first met eight years prior. They separated in 1972 and Priscilla went on to marry and later divorce Marco Garibaldi. Despite it all, Priscilla still calls Elvis the love of her life.

In January, Priscilla filed a petition questioning the legitimacy of a 2016 amendment to the trust. This amendment had removed Priscilla as a cotrustee and given charge to Keough. She has since released a statement regarding the conclusion of the dispute.

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Priscilla shared, “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

“As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together,” she added, “My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”