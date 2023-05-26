Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares ‘Dehumanizing Moment’ When A Director Requested to ‘See Her Underwear’

The actress opened up about some dark experiences she endured at the beginning of her career.

Uncomfortable Moments

In an interview with The Zoe Report, she talked about choosing to quit a movie after a “dehumanizing moment” she had with a director.

“I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover,” Chopra Jonas said about her role. “But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time].”

“I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?’ ” she continued.

“He didn’t say it to me; he said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important,” she said.

The outlet stated that Chopra Jonas decided to quit the movie just two days after securing the role. She also paid production back. “I just couldn’t look at him every day,” she mentioned about the unidentified director.

Switching Gears

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast where she talked about why she moved away from Bollywood to pursue a career in Hollywood. She starred in the TV series Quantico and the 2017 movie Baywatch.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had beef with people, and again, I’m not good at playing the game. I was kind of just tired of the politics,” she shared.

She chatted with The ZOE Report about the projects she hopes to take on in the future.

"I'm hoping to find parts that give me the ability to lose myself and actually become my character, because that's what I do."