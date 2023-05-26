Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares ‘Dehumanizing Moment’ When A Director Requested to ‘See Her Underwear’

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

0 Votes 2 Comments

The actress opened up about some dark experiences she endured at the beginning of her career.

Uncomfortable Moments

In an interview with The Zoe Report, she talked about choosing to quit a movie after a “dehumanizing moment” she had with a director.

“I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover,” Chopra Jonas said about her role. “But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time].”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?’ ” she continued.

“He didn’t say it to me; he said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important,” she said.

The outlet stated that Chopra Jonas decided to quit the movie just two days after securing the role. She also paid production back. “I just couldn’t look at him every day,” she mentioned about the unidentified director.

Switching Gears

@etcanada

Priyanka Chopra says she doesn’t “give a f**k” about who her now-husband Nick Jonas has dated in the past 👏 on the latest episode of @callherdaddy #priyankachopra #callherdaddy #nickjonas

♬ original sound – ET Canada

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast where she talked about why she moved away from Bollywood to pursue a career in Hollywood. She starred in the TV series Quantico and the 2017 movie Baywatch.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had beef with people, and again, I’m not good at playing the game. I was kind of just tired of the politics,” she shared.

She chatted with The ZOE Report about the projects she hopes to take on in the future.

“I’m hoping to find parts that give me the ability to lose myself and actually become my character, because that’s what I do.”vb 

Read More: Priyanka Chopra “Felt Such Freedom When She Chose To Freeze Her Eggs – Rae

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

  2. I’m making 80 US dollars for every hr. to finish some internet providers from home. I absolutely never thought it would try and be reachable anyway. My comrade mate got $13k just in about a month effectively doing this best task and furthermore she persuaded me to profit. Look at additional subtleties going to
    this article..__________ https://onlineweb76.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Biden Mumbles, Woman Collapses During LSU Championship Ceremony At The White House (Video)

Drunk Driver Seen Falling Off Motorcycle While Attempting to Order Some Food