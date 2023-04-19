Rachel McAdams Reveals The Reason Behind Her Two-Year Hiatus from Acting

At the peak of her career, Rachel McAdams took a step back from acting and started refusing roles in major films. Recently, the actress sat down with Bustle to talk about the two-year break.

McAdams found herself catapulted into stardom with films like Mean Girls and The Notebook, but sensed that it was time to refocus herself.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“You don’t go to theater school to learn about how to deal with that,” said the A-lister, talking about fame, “There’s no book on how to navigate that.”

Rachel McAdams Discusses Taking Two Years Off Acting

Rachel McAdams at the Mean Girls premiere in 2004. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images

Moving back to Canada, the Wedding Singer star removed herself from the limelight and spent some much-needed quality time with her loved ones.

“I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane,” she recalled. “There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing.”

Although McAdams worried about the future of her career during the hiatus, she realized that taking this time for herself was non-negotiable.

“I guess I always had a sense that it would be OK; either it’s going to work out or it’s not,” she told interviewers about her extended break. “It helped me feel like I was taking back some control. And I think it sort of allowed me to come in from a different doorway.”

While the actress admitted she had a few regrets about the roles she turned down, she’s at peace with the choices she made.

“There’s certainly things like ‘I wish I’d done that,'” she said. However, she believes that some of these titles, such as The Devil Wears Prada, Iron Man, and Get Smart, were better off for their casting.

“I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that,'” said McAdams.