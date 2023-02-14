Hiker Encounters Hissing Mountain Lion in Its Den, Immediately Backs Away

The only time a man wants to check on a cougar is … well, never. Not unless he intends to date an older woman.

But real-life cougars should be avoided at all costs. Especially when they’re trying to get some shuteye.

Unfortunately, one hiker came face-to-face with one of these mountain lions while exploring a cave in the state of Washington. He somehow was able to record the encounter and come out alive.

Perhaps that’s because, as the TikTok video warned, this was wildlife professionals. In other words, don’t try this at home.

Mountain Lion on The Loose

When the man walks into the cave, you can hear the mountain lion hiss … then kind of lunge. It was clearly too tired to get up and do anything beyond that. And that’s much like a domestic cat. Only this one could eat your face and not think twice about it.

So, scary moment for sure. But the best kind of cougar is a lazy one, and that was luckily the case here.

Mountain lions are one of the largest members of the cat family, with adult males weighing up to a whopping 200 pounds and standing up to three feet tall at the shoulder. Commonly known as cougars in several areas, they are solitary animals that prefer to spend most of their time in remote.

They usually camp out in dense forests to rocky cliffs and they use dens for protection and for rearing their young. So yeah, what do you expect from a cat that typically likes to hide well in caves, crevasses and tight places for protection?

These babies are not something you want to come face-to-face with.