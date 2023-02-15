Young Giraffe at New York Zoo Dies After Getting Neck Stuck in Gate

A young giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York has died after getting its net stuck in the support structure for the surrounding enclosure gate

The zoo referred to it as an “unforeseen and unprecedented” incident, saying that veterinary staff was immediately summoned to try to rescue the 6-year-old animal named Parker. But it reportedly was too late by the time vets arrived.

Parker was born at the Santa Barbara Zoo in 2016 and was known for his playfulness and curiosity, Seneca Park Zoo officials said in a statement.

He shared a pen with female companions Kipenzie and Iggy, and was the father of a 1-year-old boy named Olmstead.

Rest in Peace Parker

“He had been in excellent health prior to this and was a joy to both staff and visitors,” Seneca Park Zoo Veterinarian Chris McKinney said. “Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our animals and any major event can certainly affect them. So far, all three giraffes, Iggy, Kipenzie, and Olmsted, are doing well. We will continue to monitor them in the coming days.”

Zoo superintendent Steve Lacy added that the manner in which parker died was highly unusual.

“The gate structure, installed in 2018, is a standard giraffe enclosure feature and is used in a number of accredited zoos around the country,” Lacy said in a statement.

