Ray Romano Revealed He Underwent Heart Procedure After 90% Artery Blockage

Ray Romano shared the details of a recent health scare.

Changing Perspectives

On the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Romano opened up about a procedure he needed to rectify the 90% artery blockage in his heart.

“I had to have a stent put in, at 90% blockage,” he shared, “I got kinda lucky that we found it before having a heart attack.”

The actor said he has been dealing with high cholesterol for two decades and his doctor advised him to take medication for it.

“Every time, I said, ‘Let me do it myself.’ And I would go home, and I would eat right. Not vegan, but a little healthier, and get it down a couple ticks,” Romano continued.

He said he had tried to maintain healthy habits, but he couldn’t keep it up. This eventually led to his blocked artery.

“Now because I’m on the meds, my cholesterol dropped right away,” Romano shared.

More To Life

“If I could go back 20 years, I would have gone on the meds,” he shared, “It was hard for me to sustain that diet stuff.”

He talked about how he never felt like he was aging until he had the health scare. “Man, saying 50 was weird, but saying 60… it sounds foreign, it sounds fake, you know?” he mentioned. “I know in my head I don’t feel that old. In my body, I’m getting a couple of notices that I am that old.”

The actor decided to see a cardiologist after experiencing chest pains while at work.

“I called my agent at one in the morning because I couldn’t sleep. I go, ‘I can’t do it, can’t do this,'” Romano mentioned. “Because — I’m not joking — I had to go to my cardiologist in New York and get on the treadmill and do a stress test because I was getting chest pains.”