Reba McEntire To Replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

The Voice has revealed who will be taking Blake Shelton’s spot after he wraps up his 23rd and final season later this month. NBC says that fellow country singer Reba McEntire is joining the cast of coaches in season 24!

McEntire also shared the news via Instagram on Monday, captioning her post, “There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall!”

This won’t be the My Kind of Country singer’s first time appearing on the show. TV Insider tells us that the musician has been a guest mentor on previous episodes. She’ll spend her first season as a regular coach alongside returning talents Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and John Legend.

Reba McEntire Steps in As Blake Shelton Focuses on Family

Blake Shelton announced that he would be leaving The Voice in October 2022. The country singer spoke to People about his decision, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, whom he met on the show.

“Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we’re like, ‘Hey, I’m good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'” he said. “That’s our life now, and we love it.”

He continued, “If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids. This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”

Shelton is also looking forward to refocusing his energy on his own music.

“The country music lane is changing so rapidly, and there’s some really good stuff out there,” said the singer. “I’m enjoying watching what’s happening and putting a song out once in a while. That’s another reason that I’m excited to get some time back away from The Voice and concentrate more on, ‘What kind of record do I want to make? Is it going to fit in? Do I care? Do I not care?’ I got a lot to figure out,” he explained.

Recently, Shelton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to country music. He claimed that the award paled in comparison to his biggest achievement, marrying Stefani.