One month after coming to an agreement, Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley have settled matters regarding the estate of the late Lisa Marie Presley. Keough has now become the sole trustee of the estate, as confirmed by PEOPLE.

The 34-year-old has filed documents in Los Angeles, seeking court approval for the settlement agreement reached last month, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In the filed documents, Keough’s attorney Justin Gold states that if the court approves the petition, the actress will not charge any fees for her services as a trustee. Consequently, this will result in the beneficiaries saving money that would have otherwise been paid to Priscilla, who was originally going to charge a trustee fee.

Riley Keough Becomes Sole Trustee of Lisa Marie Presley Estate

According to documents, Gold stated: “In settling the claims pending in Priscilla’s Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa’s wishes and not in the best interests of the family.”



Keough, who will assume the role of sole trustee for her mother’s estate and the sub-trusts designated for her 14-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, is also obligated to protect and invest the funds. This is according to the beneficiaries’ needs and independent of any personal desires as a trustee, as stated by her attorney, Gold.

On the other hand, Priscilla will serve as the trustee for the sub-trust assigned to her son, Navarone Garibaldi, who is Lisa Marie’s half-brother. The documents reportedly indicate that Navarone will receive a 1/9 share of the Trust, while the remaining assets will be divided among Riley, Finley, and Harper. Additionally, Priscilla will receive a one-time lump sum payment from the Trust, the exact amount of which has not been disclosed.

According to the documents, Priscilla, who is 78-years-old, was officially removed as the trustee of her late daughter’s estate on May 11. This change will remain in effect regardless of the approval or rejection of Riley’s petition, as Priscilla has already signed a settlement agreement.