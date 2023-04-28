Robbie Williams Says His Libido Dropped When He Stopped Taking Testosterone for His Depression

Singer-songwriter Robbie Williams and his wife, actress and TV personality Ayda Field, are a match made in heaven. There’s a caveat, however: their heaven doesn’t include much lovemaking these days. The famous couple share four children, but both admit that parenthood has thrown a wrench in their sex life. Williams says there have been times when his wife mentions having sex and he’s “sitting there eating a tangerine and just sort of shrug[s].”

Ayda Field Opened Up About Their “Sexless” Marriage in November 2022

It wasn’t always this way and Robbie Williams isn’t the first of the two to divulge this odd reality. Ayda (43) first broke the news about her “sexless” marriage Robbie (49) when speaking with The Sun last November.

“I don’t actually remember the last time I went to bed with Rob at the same time,” she said. “When there was romance, when that happens, yes, there would be a communal sleeping place just out of physical need… But now that that’s completely dead. It’s been obliterated by four kids. There is really no need to go to bed at the same time. It’s just a joint workspace now.”

“I might as well make the bed like a ping pong table, and we could just play every now and then. And stray off into other corners to sleep,” she joked.

Robbie Williams Snores More These Days, Which Affects His Wife’s Sleep

Part of the reason for the couple’s lowered libido is kids and part of it is that Robbie snores a lot. Ayda confessed that he reminds her of “a sleeping f***ing bear.”

“Like honestly, the Gruffalo could walk in, and Rob would just be there with his little acorn in the bed and would not even notice,” said the former Loose Women panelist. “There’s, like, earthquakes in LA — nothing wakes the man.”

Ayda added that Robbie Williams didn’t snore in the past, but these days she’ll resort to “thumping” him with her leg or shoving him in his sleep. It doesn’t really work. She said others have recommended that they sleep in different rooms but she couldn’t handle the idea.

“I have some girlfriends who are like, ‘Just sleep in a different room’. But then I think, ‘God, then we’re officially just roommates. We might (as well) be brother and sister,’” she said. “Like, I’m just holding on to a thread with this joint sleeping place.”

Robbie Williams and His Wife Are Still Very Intimate With Each Other

While The Sun article came as a shock to many — after all, both Robbie and Ayda are incredibly fit, good-looking people — it isn’t what you may think. This isn’t a lack of love between the two, who have admitted that they find intimacy to be more important than sex these days. The couple reconvened with the magazine last week to explain this in more detail.

Robbie Williams told The Sun that he and Ayda used to have loads of sex, especially when he was taking testosterone to treat his depression. The singer has a history of drug use and has candidly admitted to having an addictive personality. In fact, Robbie and Ayda first met after they were set up on a blind date in 2006. She arrived at his house just after he’d slept with his drug-dealer.

After three years of on-and-off dating and drama, Robbie had an “a-ha” moment and realized Ayda was the one. He decided to commit to her, and they married in 2010.

The turnaround from a bachelor mentality to a monogamous one was huge for Robbie, who admits to having “a long history of mental illness with depression and agoraphobia,” previously promising himself to neither marry nor have children. But that all changed, and he chose to try sobriety and focus on his mental health. Testosterone treatments were part of his mental health regimen.

Robbie’s Libido Dropped When He Stopped Taking Testosterone for His Depression

But when Robbie realized he was becoming addicted to the testosterone, he quit taking the supplements. That’s when their sex life dwindled to a near-halt. The drop in the hormone subsequently caused a drop in his libido.

“No sex in a marriage is only a problem if you’re on different pages; if one person wants it, and the other doesn’t; if you have different expectations or requirements,” Robbie explained. “But really, everyone knows there is no sex after marriage. That’s just the way it is. I was on testosterone for a while but because I’m an addict, that had to stop. I got these massive square shoulders and started to look like a doorman. It wasn’t a good look.”

Despite Their Amazing Sexual Chemistry, Robbie Williams Would Rather Eat a Tangerine

Robbie Williams added that sex while on the testosterone supplements was amazing.

“But the sex we had when I was on testosterone was incredible; it was all the time. We were insatiable. It goes to show how into each other we really are, though, because when I was on it, we couldn’t take our hands off each other,” the former Take That singer divulged. “I miss that. That was a fun period. Sometimes now, though, Ayda will turn to me on the sofa and say, ‘We should do sex,’ and I’m sitting there eating a tangerine and just sort of shrug. So, ya know, sometimes we try.”

Ayda and Robbie Consider Intimacy and Physical Touch to Be More Important Than Sex

For those who are wondering if Ayda is on board with her and her husband’s unofficial celibacy, she says what’s ultimately important to her is intimacy. The couple had their fourth child in February 2020, and children are inevitably exhausting to raise despite being an absolute blessing.

“I think people confuse sex for intimacy. We are always cuddling and kissing, holding hands, and touching each other when we are just watching TV on the sofa, or a movie, or whatever,” said Ayda.

The Sun writer Clemmie Moodie adds here that, when they peeked under the table after Ayda said that, Robbie’s foot was indeed caressing his wife’s calf. “They really do seem a nauseatingly perfect couple,” wrote Moodie.

“Intimacy is the important, meaningful side of love. I have friends who feel obliged to have sex with their husbands and that must be awful,” Ayda continued. “Me and Rob are on the same page. We are happy.”

Ayda previously told Daily Mail that “making each other laugh” is their love language. The couple has been known to joke with each other while serving as judges on The X Factor, but that humor extends to their home life, too. For instance, Ayda’s mother, Gwen, moved in with her daughter and son-in-law because she was struggling with Parkinson’s Disease, which Robbie said he “insisted” on. Gwen was present with Ayda and Robbie during the Daily Mail interview.

“He teases me,” said Gwen. “Today, he asked, ‘How’s your Parkinson’s?’ and when I told him, ‘It’s good,’ he said, ‘Well, go and get the lead for my computer, then.’”

“That’s our language of love,” said Ayda, “making each other laugh.”

