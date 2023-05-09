Robert De Niro, 79, Announces Arrival of New Baby

Congrats to Robert De Niro, who just became a dad… again. The Casino actor recently welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The story broke yesterday on ET Canada during an interview with De Niro. Speaking to the actor about parenthood ahead of his next film, About My Father, interviewer Brittnee Blair unwittingly got him to divulge the good news. When Blair mentioned the star’s six kids, he corrected her.

“Seven, actually,” he said. “I just had a baby.”

He did not reveal the child’s name.

Footage of Robert De Niro helping his then-pregnant girlfriend into the car after leaving a restaurant surfaced in March. Page Six tells us that the actor has likely been dating martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen since 2021, when they were spotted together in France.

Robert De Niro Has Six Kids With Previous Partners

Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

The Goodfellas actor welcomed his first two children, Drena and Raphael De Niro, with his first wife Diahnne Abbot. Drena is now 51, and Raphael is 46.

Next, De Niro became the father of twins Aaron and Julian, who are now 27, with girlfriend Toukie Smith. He married Grace Hightower in 1997, with whom he shares a 25-year-old son, Elliot, and an 11-year-old daughter, Helen.

Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower, and Raphael DeNiro in 2004. Evan Agostini/Getty Images.

In his ET Canada interview, the Taxi Driver star admitted that he’s not a “cool dad.”

“I’m okay,” he said. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

He also told the outlet that, while he doesn’t like to get strict with his children, he does believe in discipline when necessary.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids,” he said. “I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco at The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in 2022. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

In About My Father, Robert De Niro plays dad to comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. The film is based on Maniscalco’s real-life relationship with his father. According to the New York Post, De Niro described the movie as “a classic Italian family comedy cultural clash with WASPy stiff in-laws.”

You can see About My Father in theaters May 26.