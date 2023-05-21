Robert De Niro Premiere’s New Martin Scorsese Film at Cannes After Birth of His Daughter



Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese showcased their latest film at the Cannes Film Festival!

De Niro, 79, and Scorsese, 80, graced the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France for the highly-anticipated world premiere of their latest cinematic masterpiece, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The longtime collaborators were joined on the red carpet by their co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and other members of the cast and crew, posing together for the paparazzi.

The premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon followed De Niro’s recent announcement about the arrival of his seventh child. De Niro joyfully shared the news that he welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, on April 6. During an interview with ET Canada, De Niro corrected the interviewer’s assumption about his six children, saying, “Seven actually.”



De Niro discussed his recent addition to the family during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings earlier this month, with King expressing the couple’s immense happiness and excitement over the newest addition to their family.

The actor has a total of six other children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter 51-year-old Drena and 46-year-old son Raphael. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actress Toukie Smith. Additionally, De Niro shares a son named Elliot, 24, and a daughter named Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.



Apple Original Films revealed the initial trailer for De Niro’s latest film, which is based on David Grann’s acclaimed 2017 book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The trailer premiered on Thursday.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the movie revolves around the chilling series of murders targeting the prosperous members of the Osage Nation, whose newfound wealth resulted from the oil found on their lands.

According to the synopsis, “Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio, 48) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

In addition to DiCaprio, De Niro, and Gladstone, other cast members include Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and more.