Robert De Niro Reacts to Al Pacino Expecting Another Baby at 83

Al Pacino saw Robert De Niro’s baby-making skills and figured he could do one better, too.

Actually, that’s probably not how it went down, but it sure can sometimes seem that way.

De Niro, 79, recently welcomed a new child into his life. Pacino, 83, is now expecting a child with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Yes, that part is all true.

“Go Al, God bless him,” De Niro said of his fellow legendary actor and longtime friend, via People.

For the record, Pacino’s girlfriend is 29. It’s not often an 83-year-old dates someone younger than 30, but it’s not often that people lead the Hollywood lifestyle, either.

Meanwhile, De Niro has seven children of his own, the most recent being a baby girl named Gia. Her father will be about 96 when she graduates from high school.

Still, De Niro is staying busy with his career, continuing to pick up starring roles. He has made so many movies it wouldn’t be a surprise if he forgets some of them.

In fact, he said he only “sometimes” checks out his previous work.

“Sometimes I’ll just see something on television and start watching if I happen to pass and see that it’s playing,” he said. “That happens — doesn’t happen as much these days, I guess. I mean, everything’s available, you just look for it and get it, so who’s watching it at my house, a movie that I’m [in]?”

De Niro and Pacino met more than 50 years ago. They starred together in the Godfather franchise, as well as Heat in the 1990s.

“I remember the meeting very clearly. Unbelievably, I saw this guy, I thought, Wow, he’s got such charisma,” Pacino recently recalled in an interview with GQ. “He wasn’t doing anything. He was just walking. Remember? You know, he was Bob. But you felt something from him.”