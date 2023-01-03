Rumer Willis Celebrates 6 Years Sober With Heartfelt Message to Baby

Rumer Willis has a lot to be grateful for this year. She’s celebrating 6 years of sobriety and has a child on the way. The actress and singer posted a heartfelt message to her baby alongside a photo of her younger self. The new addition to Rumer’s family will also be the first grandchild to Hollywood legends Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Rumer Willis Posted a Photo of Her Younger Self to Celebrate Her Pregnancy and Sobriety

“Sending love to Baby Rue today… Celebrating 6 years Sober. Woohoo,” wrote the 34-year-old performer. The caption came with a black-and-white photo of Rumer as a baby. She has a huge smile and is swinging joyfully in a cushy baby swing.

“Also still can’t believe I am currently cooking a little person in my belly right now,” Willis continued. “I am so deeply grateful for the incredible lessons and gifts that have come my way this year. I’m so grateful this little soul chose me to have the privilege of being their mama.”

She First Announced Her Pregnancy December 20th

Rumer Willis first announced her pregnancy on December 20th. She and her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, are seen together as he excitedly hugs her baby bump. Two more carousel photos show Rumer’s gorgeous silhouette in front of a large set of windows. It appears that she’s somewhere snowy, with snow-frosted evergreen trees outside. In the living room is an orchid and a cute trio of Christmas trees that hadn’t yet been decorated.

The pregnancy announcement came with no words. Only an emoji of a seedling appeared. But the photos were more than enough to see the love. Demi Moore reposted the announcement photos the same day, with the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Rumer Has Previously Shared Her Experiences With Addiction and Finding Sobriety

Rumer Willis has previously opened up about her sobriety. A year ago, she spoke with American Addiction Centers about how she decided to first try sobriety during a “Sober January” challenge. Rumer spoke on Instagram and answered viewer questions.

Rumer said that she used to turn to alcohol as a way to deal with panic attacks and low self-esteem. She also said that taking responsibility for her disease (alcoholism) led to a greater sense-awareness. And part of that awareness includes being present with uncomfortable feelings.

“Waking up in the morning and knowing that I will feel fine and just being engaged in all of it. Engaged in the pain, in the sadness,” she said. “Being able to be present in all my feelings has affected so many areas of my life, especially even my work. I had not realized how cut off [I was]…and now I feel like a whole person, like I have this whole range of emotion, delight, anger, of sadness and I get to experience it all and I get to choose how I get to interact with all of it.”

She added that she wanted to share her experiences so others who struggle with addiction know they’re not alone.

A beautiful testament to the other side of the pain is the fact that Rumer is now carrying a new life inside of her, and about to start a new chapter as a mother. Sharing that journey is her boyfriend, Derek.

Rumer and Baby Daddy Derek Have Performed Together

Rumer and Derek have been spotted together since early 2022. However, it isn’t clear when their relationship officially began. But they’ve appeared to be quite smitten with each other and unafraid to post about it. They were spotted on stage performing a duet in May 2022. It was absolutely beautiful.

Rumer Willis is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. At 34 years old, Rumer is the eldest of her two sisters, Tallulah (28) and Scout (31).

Rumer has certainly followed in her parents’ footsteps. She’s been acting since she was 6 or 7, appearing alongside her mother in Now and Then (1995) and Striptease (1996). Rumer has also acted alongside Bruce Willis. She appeared in The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Hostage, (2005) and Air Strike (2018).

Most recently, Rumer appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and an episode of 9-1-1 in 2020. She also has three forthcoming films in production and post-production.

But Rumer Willis’ talent doesn’t stop at acting. She’s got a set of amazing pipes and she can dance as well. She’s been featured in The Masked Singer, stunning worldwide audiences in its first season as “Lion.” Rumer is also a talented dancer. She and Valentin Chmerkovskiy have crowned the season 20 champions of Dancing with the Stars after three rounds of perfect scores in the final week.

Like baby momma Rumer Willis, Derek Richard Thomas is a talented singer. The indie musician is the singer for Vista Kicks alongside bandmates Trevor Sutton and Nolan Le Vine. Based out of Roseville, California, Vista Kicks has already garnered international attention after opening for The Rolling Stones at British Summer Time Hyde Park last June. Derek is also his sisters’ music producer. Their band, The Hail Maries, has toured with Vista Kicks.

Derek Thomas and Rumer Willis Haven’t Been Together For Very Long, But They’re Undeniably Cute Together!

While Derek and Rumer haven’t been together for very long, it’s undeniable that they make a cute couple. And Rumer has said some raving things about Derek’s sisters, too.

“@derekrichardthomas and @thehailmaries are the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever) and tonight I had the pleasure of getting to sing a few tunes with them,” Rumer posted on Instagram. “All of these are new tunes but if check them out on Spotify @thehailmaries just released some new songs and follow them they have more shows coming up in la and are opening up for The Rolling Stones soon. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did. “

One month later, Derek posted an adoring birthday photo and note to Rumer during the BST Hyde Park concert. “Happy Birthday @rumerwillis,” he wrote. “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you. you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life :-)”