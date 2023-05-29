Ryan Gosling Inspired John Stamos to Embrace Being A ‘Disney Adult’

John Stamos recently had a chat with Keke Palmer for an episode of her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. During the conversation, Stamos revealed how Ryan Gosling had once made him feel less awkward for being a big fan of theme parks. Stamos is 59 and Gosling is 42.

Endless Magic

“Six or seven years ago, I was like, man, I gotta shed this Disney thing, [because] who’s gonna take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? I’ve gotta distance myself from it,” Stamos shared.

But when he encountered Gosling at a group dinner, “He’s like, ‘You’re a Disney fan, aren’t you?’ ” the actor added. “I say yeah. He goes, ‘I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult; I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.’ “

“I go, ‘Yeah, me too. I’m a Disney guy too,’ ” Stamos continued. “So that kind of turned the corner for me.”

Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos got engaged and went on their honeymoon to Disney Parks, where they took a picture of themselves wearing mouse ears as a bride and groom.

Stamos shared with PEOPLE that their son Billy, 5, is growing up to be a “Disney kid.” The family has been making trips to Disney since he was a baby.

Much to Love

“We took him [to the Disney parks] a bunch [when he was younger],” he shared. “I think he went there when he wasn’t even a year old yet because I was working down there and we all went.”

At Caitlin’s request, the couple dressed up as characters from Aladdin. John Stamos even showed his impressive Disney collection on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, like a phone that had belonged to Walt Disney.

The couple also recently had a date night at The Little Mermaid premiere.