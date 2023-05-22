Savannah Guthrie Reminisces on Cub Reporter Days During Graduation Speech

The Today show host gave a speech to the graduating class of Georgetown Law School over the weekend. During her address, she shared memories from the younger days of her career.

Heartfelt Address

“I worked in local television news, rising from market to bigger market with my reporter’s notebook and helmet hair and [a] red blazer’ when I decided to blow it all up and go to law school,” Guthrie shared.

“Lesson one: High school slackers can turn it around,” she stated in a clip posted to the Today show website. “Lesson two: Don’t play it safe.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Guthrie graduated from Georgetown in 2002 and then worked at a law firm. She then got a job as a correspondent at CourtTV before joining NBC News. “Law school was a big gamble” for her.

“Or maybe, it was your safety net. Maybe it was your way of avoiding the scarier path,” she added. “Whatever the case, I’m telling you, anything interesting you want to do, anything meaningful you want to accomplish, it is waiting for you, it is possible for you, but it is on the other side of a big risk’ on the other side of a big bet.”

Closing Sentiments

“No, I’m not talking about crypto. A bet on yourself, real skin in the game. It might work out, it might not. But the riskier step will be not to try,” she joked.

She encouraged graduates to not “sweat every tiny thing like it’s the ultimate end-all, be-all thing,” and to do “something wild and daring, even if it feels like you’re taking everything you’ve worked so hard for and lighting it on fire.”

“I’m proud of you, graduates,” Guthrie added. “I’m honored to be with you. Because I was here once, I know exactly what it took for you to get to this moment. I’m looking at every one of you, marveling, and cheering you on into your brave, wild and wonderful future.”