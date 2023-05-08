Scott Baio Says He’s Leaving California Because of Homelessness Crisis

Former Happy Days star Scott Baio has seen and experienced enough. He’s leaving California.

The reason? According to Baio, it has everything to do with what he called a crises involving homeless people — and the state’s refusal to do anything about it.

“After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California,” Baio said in a tweet.

“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in LA County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.”

Baio, 62, also starred in Happy Days spinoff Joanie loves Chachi, as well as Charles in Charge, making a name for himself via light-hearted sitcoms and his striking good looks. Younger generations may know him from his role on Nickelodeon’s See Dad Run (2012-15).

He added that after decades of living in California, the rampant homelessness has brought down property value and the state is “just not a safe place anymore.”

This brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree https://t.co/bKoDZCi7gW — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 3, 2023

For the record, Baio stayed on Twitter and responded to multiple “haters” in his mentions after tweeting out the news of his move.

This all follows a report from Realtor.com last month, which revealed Baio had listed his Woodland Hills home for $3.85 million.

Yes, grandpa! I’m very blessed to be unemployed and retired at this age and I’m greatly enjoying my life! https://t.co/zOMZ87sIMi — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 7, 2023

If he does indeed move, he won’t be the first actor to make his way out of LA in recent years. Actors such as Mark Wahlberg and Matthew McConaughey have landed in states such as Texas and Nevada.

As relayed by the New York Post, the homeless population in California has increased by a whopping 6 percent since 2020, compared to just 0.4 percent for the other 49 states combined.

