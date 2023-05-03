Selena Gomez Didn’t Attend the Met Gala… So Why Is Her Red Carpet Look Trending?

Out of all the celebrities spotted on the Met Gala’s red carpet last Monday, Selena Gomez has received the most likes on Twitter for her outfit. The problem is, she wasn’t actually there!

The viral image shows the Revelación singer posing for photos in a beaded blue gown. However, the New York Post tells us that fans noticed a few issues with the picture. First of all, the carpet that Gomez is shown standing on isn’t the same color as the carpet in every other photo from the event. Second, the dress she’s wearing is the same one worn by actress Lily James at the 2022 Met Gala.

Fake Red Carpet Photo of Selena Gomez Goes Viral

SELENA GOMEZ DID A SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT THE #MetGala WTF pic.twitter.com/qnGxuUKsRK — 𝐊𝐄𝐕 (@kevormez) May 2, 2023

Turns out, Gomez’s red carpet look was actually photoshopped by a fan, who took an image of the singer’s face and pasted it onto a picture of Lily James. Twitter has since added a note to the post. It reads, “Selena Gomez did not attend the 2023 Met Gala and has not attended the Met Gala since 2018. These are altered images of Lily James at the 2022 Met Gala.”

Lily James at the 2022 Met Gala. Gotham/Getty Images.

So, if she wasn’t attending the 2023 Met Gala, what has she been up to lately? According to Instagram, the actress has been in New York filming the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Shortly after she celebrated the end of the shoot on Instagram, Elle informs us that she was seen getting dinner in Hollywood with her younger sister.

Selena Gomez wasn’t the only celebrity to have her appearance at the Met Gala faked online. Zendaya, who also skipped the event this year, was photoshopped onto an image of Rita Ora walking the red carpet in an elegant black gown. Many fans were outraged by the deceptive image, according to The Independent.

