Gwyneth Paltrow is Being Called Petty After Whispering to Accuser After Ski Collision Verdict

The highly televised trial that saw actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, being sued for skiing erratically and injuring a man, has reached a verdict. After Paltrow won her $1 counterclaim against plaintiff Terry Sanderson, who was found to be 100 percent responsible for the ski accident he was suing Paltrow over, she walked over to Sanderson and whispered to him.

While some people online considered Paltrow’s post-win action to be petty, Sanderson thought otherwise. Sanderson told reporters outside the courtroom, “Her exact words: ‘I wish you well.’ Very kind of her.” Sanderson then told reporters that he did indeed answer Paltrow, saying, “Thank you, dear.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Quirky Court Case

Sanderson was suing Paltrow for $300,000, saying the actress caused him many injuries, including a brain injury. Paltrow and Sanderson both took the stand, delivering almost polar opposite versions of the events that took place at Deer Valley Resort. Paltrow claimed that it was actually Sanderson who skied into her, and not the other way around.

Regarding the trial results, Paltrow shared a statement with the public. The statement partly said “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Paltrow’s $1 counterclaim was done as symbolic. The actress and Goop founder could have won real money from the case, but due to her financial situation, decided to follow in Taylor Swift’s footsteps and counter-sue for a minuscule amount of money. In 2017, Swift won a counterclaim of $1 dollar when she was sued for defamation.

While some people have slammed Paltrow during the trial, many now seem to believe that Sanderson was in the wrong. Some have speculated that Sanderson was not hurt in the accident, it was his fault, and that he only went through with the lawsuit because of Paltrow’s celebrity status.