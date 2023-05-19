Serious-Looking Ben Affleck Spotted with Jennifer Garner After Spat with J.Lo

What in the world is going on between Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner?

Last Wednesday, the Argo actor was seen with his ex-wife in Los Angeles as they dropped their kids off at school. He and Garner, who share 17-year-old Violet Anne, 13-year-old Seraphina Rose, and 10-year-old Samuel, appeared to be having a serious discussion. Photos of the interaction have been published on Page Six.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting?

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

These candid shots come less than a week after speculation that Affleck was arguing with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Mother. Rumors were fueled by photos from the red carpet, in which the couple appeared to be having an emotionally charged exchange.

Before this encounter, the pair was spotted getting coffee together in a video that has since gone viral. In the clip, Ben Affleck appears bothered after opening the door for his wife, slamming it closed once she’s inside the vehicle. He then walks somberly to his own door, looking tired as he waves to the camera filming him.

We’re not sure what was going on in the second video, but an expert lip reader reached out to the Daily Mail after examining footage of the celebrity couple’s alleged red carpet fight. The anonymous informer claimed that they were merely discussing the best way to pose for photos. Reportedly, Lopez asked her husband if her top was “showing too much,” to which Affleck replied that it wasn’t.

However, the Daily Mail recently published photos of another tense Bennifer interaction, this time in their car while stopped at a traffic light. The images were provided by a European tourist, who watched and recorded the incident. According to the tipster, Affleck seemed to be ‘frustrated or irritated’ while Lopez looked “timid.”

“There were a lot of hand gestures, Ben was waving his hands up and down and it looked heated,” the tourist told the news outlet. “J.Lo looked a little bit sad. They were so deep in conversation that they didn’t even look to the side once. They only looked at each other and the traffic light.”

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez really having marital problems, or are all these moments being taken out of context? We’ll just have to wait and see.