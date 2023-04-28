Shania Twain Says She Misses Women on Country Radio: ‘Not as Inclusive’

A couple of years ago, Shania Twain was uncertain about the fate of her singing voice. She had undergone open-throat surgery to mend her damaged vocal cords, which had been deteriorating due to Lyme disease she contracted in 2003. Despite the fear that came with the procedure, it was a necessary step toward her recovery.

Now, the stunning country-pop icon has returned to the music scene with renewed confidence and energy. Her latest album, “Queen of Me,” has just been released, marking her first release in six years. She is also set to embark on a seven-month tour, which shares the same name as the album.

This tour will be her first in five years, and she asserts that she is in great shape vocally. She currently resides in Las Vegas, where she has performed two successful residencies in 2012 and 2019, and spent the past month rehearsing for her upcoming global tour. “I feel like my voice is back. It’s different, but it’s powerful,” she says.

“Leading Change”

In preparation for her performances, she conducts vocal warm-ups to position her larynx correctly and practices warm-down exercises. She is eager to tackle over 20 songs during her shows, including a medley of some rare fan favorites.

Twain, who was honored with the Equal Play Award at the CMT Awards, remains a staunch supporter of female artists and is determined to stay true to herself while straddling the line between country and pop music.

According to Twain, country music has failed to provide sufficient support for female vocalists over the past three decades since she released her eponymous debut album. Despite this setback, she remains committed to her advocacy for female artists and will continue to be herself.

“Queen of Me”

“They’re not as inclusive as they were,” she stated. “It’s a mystery as to why. I would change it if I could, but all I can do is support the awareness. I’m glad I’m not a new artist starting out in country as a female. It’s a hard enough road as it is.”

Shania Twain, who is giving Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Mickey Guyton, and other female performers a chance to shine on her tour, is highlighting a 2020 CMT study that revealed over 80% of country music listeners crave more songs from women. However, like many others, she is puzzled by the lack of progress in this regard.

“I don’t know why it’s happening, but I notice it and miss it myself as a listener,” she noted.