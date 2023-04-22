Shannen Doherty’s Call for Love, Kindness, and Respect Amid Divorce Announcement

Following the announcement of her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, Shannen Doherty contemplated her personal relationships. On the same day, the 52-year-old Charmed star shared a post on Instagram emphasizing the significance of having individuals in life who treat one with love, kindness, and respect.

Several of Doherty’s friends showed their support in the comments section, with Sarah Michelle Gellar expressing that Doherty would remain in her life forever, and actress-producer Roma Downey leaving a message of love and a red heart emoji.

According to Doherty’s representative, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.” Before her marriage to Iswarienko, Doherty was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.

Doherty and Iswarienko got married in October 2011 and don’t have any children together. According to TMZ, who first reported the news of their split, Doherty filed for divorce citing separation in January. In the divorce filing, Doherty is requesting spousal support and specifying that it shouldn’t be awarded to her estranged husband, who is a photographer.

During a Charmed panel at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, Doherty last spoke about Iswarienko. While navigating the challenges of stage 4 breast cancer treatments in recent years, Doherty addressed the audience, stating, “My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don’t really talk about it. It’s part of life at this point.” When asked how she’s feeling, she stated, “I’m feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!”

After receiving her initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and entering remission two years later, Doherty disclosed in 2020 that her cancer had returned to stage 4.