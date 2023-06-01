Sharon Stone Talks Getting Dropped by Hollywood 20 Years After She Had A Stroke

While hosting The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices gala, the actress opened up about some struggles and exclusion she experienced in the industry. The event was focused around inclusion, accessibility, diversity, and equity in Hollywood. “I, too, am a person that has a diversity issue,” she shared.

Living Differently

The actress said that since she suffered a stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001, she hasn’t been able to get as much acting work.

“I had a stroke in 2001, I had a 1 percent chance of survival, I had a 9-day brain bleed,” she shared.

“I recovered for 7 years, and I haven’t had jobs since,” she continued.

“When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me — I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life,” she shared.

“Diversity can mean more than one thing. Diversity can be an injury, diversity can be the color of your skin, diversity can mean standing up for yourself. If you are diverse, you must demand a position in this business,” she added.

Industry Struggles

Stone has been candid about her stroke and other hardships, including having multiple miscarriages.

“I’ve survived everything — sexual harassment, miscarriages, a brain bleed, divorce, a lightning strike,” Stone shared in an AARP interview. “I don’t have time to fool around. I’m here to be a healthy and present parent, a good daughter, and an engaged citizen. Everything else is just a distraction.”

She chatted more about the subject during a CBS Sunday Morning Interview

“I didn’t come here with any protection,” she shared. “I’ve seen it all.”

“We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation,” she added. “And women so often lose their own identify to the identity of the men that they’re with. They even change the way they dress and what they do to fit the men that they’re with.”