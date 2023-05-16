Simon Pegg Reveals He Hid His Alcohol Addiction While Filming ‘Mission Impossible’

Simon Pegg has opened up about his history with alcoholism during an interview with The Guardian. Pegg revealed that during the filming of Mission: Impossible III, he tried his best to hide his alcohol use on set.

Pegg told The Guardian, “You become very sneaky when you have something like that in your life… You learn how to do it without anyone noticing because it takes over. It wants to sustain itself and it will do everything it can to not be stopped. But eventually, it just gets to a point when it can’t be hidden, and that’s when, thankfully, I was able to pull out of the dive.”

Despite his issues during the filming of Mission Impossible III, Pegg has reprised his role of Benji Dunn in several later installments of the action franchise including Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which is broken up into two films. Pegg has been sober for years and says that the birth of his daughter Matilda in 2009 was a turning point in his sobriety journey.

During his interview, Pegg also discussed his relationship with Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise. Pegg stated, “My relationship with him is just very simple and amiable. It’s always been a very easy relationship. I think you realize, when you meet the person rather than the thicket of mythology that’s built up around them, it’s a different experience. I mean, he loves [the fame] and he really relishes it. It’s all he knows. It energizes him and spurs him on.”

In addition to the Mission Impossible franchise, Pegg is known for starring in the films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, and the Star Trek reboot film series. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 12, while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will be released theatrically on June 28, 2024.

