‘Sister Wives’ ‘ Meri Brown Pays Loving Tribute To Her Late Sister

In 2006, Meri Brown lost her sister to a battle with cancer. This year, the reality star posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram story.

In Loving Memory

“Never does a May 2 pass without thought of my little sister,” Brown posted. “So many conversations missed. So many memories never created.”

The tribute included several throwback photos of the two of them. She also included a balloon bunch sticker and a ‘happy birthday’ sticker, along with the hashtag ‘Cancer Is Stupid.’

Brown posts memorandums for her sister each year. In 2020, a lengthy tribute was uploaded to the star’s Instagram.

“If you know me at all, you know how much I LOVE Disney. All things Disney. Mr. Walt himself I am fascinated with. If you may have had the pleasure to know my sister Teresa, you would have known that her love for Mickey would have left me in the dust!” she shared alongside a photo of her sister and Mickey Mouse at Disney World.

Infinite Bonds

PHOTO: MERI BROWN/INSTAGRAM

“I mean, Mickey was where it was at! We were lucky enough to have grandparents who lived in southern California, and most summers we got to visit, and always went to Disneyland,” she added. “Teresa always had a dream of going to Disney World in Florida. When she was diagnosed with cancer, her sweet husband knew it was time to get here there. I’m so glad he did. This is one of my favorite photos of her there. What a dream come true for her!!”

The post concluded: “Go, live your life. Live your dreams. Love your people. You never know if life will be cut short. Teresa was way too young, but she lived her life to the fullest while she was here. How strange it is that I’ve lived 14 years without her here. Happy Birthday sweet sister!! 💙💙💙”