Smokey Robinson Alleges He Had a Romantic Relationship With Diana Ross For a Year

Smokey Robinson has endless love for Diana Ross. The legendary musician, 83-years-old, discussed his loving and long friendship with Ross, admitting to having been in a romantic relationship with her for a year while he was still married to Claudette Rogers. During an interview with The Guardian, Robinson confirmed that he and Ross had a romantic relationship when asked if they had “a thing.”

“I was married at the time. We were working together and it just happened,” he revealed. “But it was beautiful. She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right still today. She’s one of my closest people. She was young and trying to get her career together. I was trying to help her. I brought her to Motown, in fact. I wasn’t going after her and she wasn’t going after me. It just happened.”

Robinson stated that it was actually Ross who decided to end things. “After we’d been seeing each other for a while, Diana said to me she couldn’t do that because she knew Claudette, and she knew I still loved my wife. And I did. I loved my wife very much,” he stated.

Smokey Robinson on Meeting Diana Ross as a Kid

Reporters went on to question whether or not he was familiar with a rumor that he and Ross were actually the biological parents of Michael Jackson. “They say I’m the baby daddy?” Robinson said laughing it off. “They say Diana Ross and I had Michael? … Oh my God! I never heard that one, man! That’s pretty good. That’s funny! That’s funny!”

Robin laughed it off a bit more saying that he needed to call Ross to see if she had heard the rumor. The duo has been friends since Robinson was 10-years-old, when Ross and her family moved to his street. At that time, Aretha Franklin and her brother, Cecil also lived in their neighborhood.

“It’s beautiful to know we were kids playing together. And these people are some of the most famous people in the world now,” he stated. “We had such joy.”

He was also asked if he ever dated Franklin to which he responded, “No, just friends. I do admit when I was about 15 I had a crush on her,” he went on to add. “Hehehe! Yeah, she was fine!”

The musician was married to Rogers for 27 years, spanning from 1959 to 1986. He went on to tie the knot with Frances Glandney, his second wife, in 2002.