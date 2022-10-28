SNL Star Chris Redd Punched by a Man in Security Guard Uniform

Former Saturday Night Live regular Chris Redd was at a place where people are supposed to laugh but ended up getting slugged.

As relayed by TMZ, Redd was outside the Comedy Cellar in New York City. That’s when an unknown assailant punched him in the face. The suspect was wearing a security guard uniform, TMZ added.

Redd, 37, was then rushed to nearby Bellevue Hospital, though the suspect had fled when police arrived at the scene. Reports say the suspect ripped a chain off Redd’s neck before fleeing.

The owner of the Comedy Cellar, Noam Dworman, told The Wrap that none of the club’s employees wear security guard uniforms. He also noted that the suspect was not employed there.

Apparently, Redd had just arrived at the club, at 9:40 p.m. EST, when the incident occurred.

“Blood was on the sidewalk and several steps leading down to the Comedy Cellar,” TMZ wrote. “Chris was scheduled to perform there Wednesday night.”

Redd left SNL ahead of season 48 after five years. As we relayed here on Rare last month, he has been dating former SNL co-star Keenan Thompson’s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline.