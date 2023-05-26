Soap Actor Jefferson Machado Found Dead in Trunk in Brazil

Local news outlets confirmed the discovery of the body of a South American soap star, Jefferson Machado, who had been missing since January, has been found in a trunk buried in the backyard of a home in Campo Grande, Brazil.

Gruesome Discovery

Per local news outlet, R7, Brazilian authorities recovered the remains of Jefferson Machado on Monday. They found his body inside a trunk that was encased in cement. Machado was 44 years old.

The Machado family attorney Jairo Magalhae released a statement on Facebook regarding the death of the star.

“It is with regret that I share the sad news of the passing of actor Jeff Machado, whose body was found with strangulation signs,” the statement says. “This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society, motivating us to seek truth and justice in the face of such impactful cases.”

“Preliminary information indicates that the actor’s body was found in a trunk, buried in a hole of considerable depth. This situation deeply saddens us and indignant in the face of the suffering faced by Jeff,” it continues.

It goes on to say, “My commitment as a lawyer is to seek tirelessly for truth and justice. It is my responsibility to ensure that everyone involved in this brutal crime is held accountable and punished, and that Jeff’s family finds the support they need to get through this very painful time.”

Ongoing Investigation

Machado was reported missing by his family on January 27, after his eight dogs were discovered alone. His body was found in a house that was rented by a friend of his, who is currently under investigation. The identity of this friend has not been made public knowledge.

Prior to his disappearance and unfortunate passing, Jefferson Machado had a starring role in the soap opera Reis.