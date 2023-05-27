Tammy Slaton Shares ‘Beautiful Photos’ of Herself Without Filters or Oxygen Tube

Tammy Slaton is doing more than fine! The1000-Lb. Sisters star revealed her “authentic self” in a recent Instagram post. The 36-year-old shared her first “filter-free” photos, showcasing her remarkable weight loss and newfound freedom from her oxygen tube.

In a captivating Instagram carousel, Slaton can be seen wearing a white flower top and jeans jacket, adorned with her trademark glasses and a silver necklace. She confidently displayed half a dozen selfies taken on her phone, capturing various angles. Notably, she showed the natural contours and slight redness of her face, presenting a striking contrast to the previously employed filters that had been used to smooth and even out her skin tone.

“Six beautiful photos of myself without filters,” she captioned the photos. The stars weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, was one of the few who commented on her post, saying, “So proud of you❤️.”

Tammy Slaton is Looking Good!

Since her appearance on the popular TLC reality show, Slaton has made incredible strides in her quest for improving her health. The latest season offered viewers an intimate glimpse into her transformation while undergoing treatment at a weight loss rehabilitation facility in Ohio.

In a particularly significant episode, Slaton achieved a major milestone by reaching her weight loss goal. In order to qualify for weight loss surgery, she needed to reduce her weight from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. and, to her great joy, she surpassed expectations by reaching an impressive 534 lbs.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she said in the episode that aired on February 7th. “I’m like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

Post-surgery, she was seen shopping in Indiana and walking on her own, marking a significant change. Previously she relied on a wheelchair or walker for mobility.

Way to go Tammy!