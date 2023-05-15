Taylor Swift Yells at ‘Aggressive’ Security Guard Hassling Fan During Concert

Taylor Swift interrupted her performance on Saturday night to speak up for a fan who was being harassed by a member of the security team.

TMZ tells us that, while performing “Bad Blood” in Philadelphia as part of her Eras tour, Swift called out the guard in between lyrics. A video from the concert show the singer shouting, “She wasn’t doing anything!” and “Hey, stop!” into the audience.

Taylor Swift Tells Security to “Stop” Bothering Fan

It’s not clear from the clip what was happening in the crowd, but one concertgoer took to Twitter that night to report inappropriate behavior from the security team. In her posts, the user claimed that many guards were using an unwarranted level of physical force to remove female members of the crowd from the barricade.

“They fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” she wrote. “All the men didn’t even hesitate to touch us to move us and they were very very aggressive when they were doing it.”

The next day, another fan came forward on TikTok claiming to be the audience member that Swift defended during her concert. She explained that one security guard wouldn’t stop “harassing” her and her friends as they enjoyed the show.

“We’re dancing, we’re having fun, and he didn’t like it,” she said in the video. “And Taylor noticed that I was having fun, and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it, and then he basically got escorted out, and then they offered us free tickets for tonight!”

Today, the same fan told her story on Good Morning America, where it was confirmed that she had received free tickets to attend the Midnights singer’s final Philly concert.

“I think it meant so much to everybody else, too. Her fans know that she has our back,” she said of Taylor Swift’s response to the situation.

